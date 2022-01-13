Apple, deal reached: pays $ 30 million for raiding its employees

Apple ended yet another lawsuit by accepting payment for just under $ 30 million to some Californian employees who had sued her after being subjected for months to “embarrassing and humiliating” searches of bags and backpacks, at the end of the work shifts, which always forced them to delay the exit by 10-15 minutes .

Employees had sued Apple for the first time in 2013 but only in 2015 did the case lead to a class action, a class action lawsuit. In response to the allegations, Apple said that the searches were necessary to ensure that employees did not hide products in their bags, also pointing out that these checks they had never been required and those who did not want to be subjected to searches could simply avoid carrying a bag to work.