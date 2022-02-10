Apple cuts 12 suppliers in the name of responsible mineral extraction

Apple’s production chain currently consists of 253 suppliers, but since 2009 as many as 163 “places” have seen a turnover. It is the effect of Apple’s corporate policies combined with those of the USA forresponsible sourcing of mineralscomponents without which no low- and high-tech object of our daily life could be made.

In 2021, 12 contracts were torn up which involved Apple and as many foundries and refineries around the world, so as of last December 31st the company was able to guarantee that the links of its supply chain comply with self-imposed and self-imposed standards on responsible sourcing of minerals. This can be seen from the document that Apple must deliver as a result of the US law on conflict mineralsthat is the natural resources extracted in areas where armed conflicts persist.