Apple cuts 12 suppliers in the name of responsible mineral extraction

Apple’s production chain currently consists of 253 suppliers, but since 2009 as many as 163 “places” have seen a turnover. It is the effect of Apple’s corporate policies combined with those of the USA forresponsible sourcing of mineralscomponents without which no low- and high-tech object of our daily life could be made.
In 2021, 12 contracts were torn up which involved Apple and as many foundries and refineries around the world, so as of last December 31st the company was able to guarantee that the links of its supply chain comply with self-imposed and self-imposed standards on responsible sourcing of minerals. This can be seen from the document that Apple must deliver as a result of the US law on conflict mineralsthat is the natural resources extracted in areas where armed conflicts persist.
Apple – the document reads – does not buy or procure primary minerals directly from mining sites. However, we are committed to meeting and exceeding internationally accepted due diligence standards for primary minerals and recycled materials supply chains. Our goal is to use only recycled and renewable minerals and materials in products and packaging, and we are committed to being carbon neutral by 2030, starting with our supply chain to finish on the products we make.
Apple wanted to specify that its commitment continued even during the pandemic, when it also conducted initiatives in communities near the extraction areas for the prevention of Covid. The company continued talking about the “key” minerals for the production of chips and electronic components identified by the acronym 3TGor tin, tantalum, tungsten and gold:
As we work to strengthen due diligence with the industry operating in the 3TG minerals areas, we are committed to and support a wide range of multi-stakeholder and community initiatives, supporting human rights and environmental organizations. […] We believe that all stakeholders (governments, civil society and industry) must do more to implement comprehensive due diligence programs, measure the impact on the territory, collaborate and support local communities so as to improve the conditions of the areas in which they take place. mining activities and guide their economic and social development.
Recently, Apple has also solicited one of its main production interfaces, the giant TSMC, to adopt more incisive measures to achieve the environmental objectives on schedule.
Credits opening image: 123RF
You must log in to post a comment.