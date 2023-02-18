Apple criticizes UK rules, suggests iOS could become an “Android clone”

Apple is in the crosshairs of Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the UK market authority investigating its closed operating system and accusing the company of “stifling” competition. In a new progress of the process, the North American giant countered criticism and new requirements involving iOS. When pressed in one of the several areas in which it is accused of competitive acts, Apple alleged that the market regulator may turn iOS into “an Android clone”. The criticism was written in a document signed by his lawyers in December and made public on February 7, 2023.

The reason for the company's defensive speech is the investigations by the CMA about the restrictive policy that forces third-party browsers to use WebKit on iOS. This means that Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, for example, cannot use Chromium on Apple's operating system and are forced to adopt the same mechanism as Safari. Recently, Google and Mozilla began to conduct internal tests with alternative versions of their browsers using proprietary engines for iOS. This initiative ignited rumors that big tech would comply with the UK's requirements, but with the new publication, the company again proved to be irreducible.

In response to a statement of remedies required by the market authority, Apple argued that removing the requirement for WebKit on iOS could “impede uniformity of updates to applications that render web content, just like Android.” The CMA claims to have evidence that “the quality of all browsers on Apple devices is limited by the slower pace of WebKit development”, and suggests that developers have had to cancel web-based projects because of this delay. The regulatory body also intends to make Apple allow the installation of third-party app stores on iOS, in addition to enabling sideloading, that is, the possibility of downloading software that is not available in the App Store. Such characteristics refer to Android, which allows the download and installation of apps outside the Google Play Store.

Parallel to the analysis of its closed system, Apple is also under investigation by the CMA for allegedly accepting an agreement proposed by Google that provides for the use of its search engine as a default in Safari. Both companies deny this rumour.

