Apple creates its “metaverse”, which it calls “reality”

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

Apple would have already completed the development process of its own virtual reality environment. While Facebook has chosen to call this ecosystem “metaverse” at Apple they prefer the name “reality”.

Apple prefers to call its own virtual immersion ecosystem “reality”

According to Mark Gurman, one of the main connoisseurs of the ins and outs of Apple, the company headed by Tim Cook will soon begin to show the first results of its own virtual reality environment that has been developed within the most complete secrecy. Rumors suggest that, although there is nothing official about it, the operating system that would serve as the basis for Apple’s “reality” would be called realityOS.

Faced with the metaverse of Facebook, which Mark Zuckerberg himself described during his presentation as open to other companies integrating into said ecosystem, Apple would have chosen to have its own virtual reality, hence the insistence on not integrating into the metaverse and, For now, refer to your own immersive environment as “reality.”

- Advertisement -

Within Apple, the team that is working on this section would be expanding, a team that receives the name Technology Development Group and that continues to expand. In fact, they are looking for profiles such as a software producer with experience in visual effects and game workflows who is capable of creating digital content for both augmented reality and virtual reality environments, or software engineers specialized in the design and implementation of solutions. that can be used by Siri, Apple’s intelligent assistant.

The latter would indicate the important mission that Siri could play in the management by the user of the options available in the “reality” of Apple, which would be through voice instructions.

Together with the development of the augmented reality ecosystem itself, this department is also seeking to create a video service for your mixed reality glasseswith which a complete boil is perceived in relation to this section and the contents that could be enjoyed.

These glasses could appear in 2023 but, unlike other similar devices, it would be a high-end scope with a price that would range between 2,000 and 3,000 dollars. A higher price than the competition, the Quest Pro from Meta but (1,799 euros) that would be justified given the great power that it would display. And it is that there is talk that it could house the most powerful Apple chip, the M2, present in its latest Pro-range computers and tablets.