Apple creates a hashflag for the upcoming event on…

As you can guess, hashflags are related to hashtags and Twitter. It is not something typical of Apple but the American company has created it and is using it in the social network par excellence of the little blue bird. It serves to accompany the messages on a certain topic to which we label in some way and add an image. With that we give more prominence to the subject in question. Apple has created a hashflag for the Peek Performance event on March 8. #AppleEvent hashflag created by Apple for you to tell us all about the event on March 8 Anyone who wants to express something about the Peek Performance event on March 8 can also do so using the hashflag created by Apple and used on the Twitter social network. Once the rumors that the event will be on March 8 have been confirmed, now we only need to know if the devices that have also been rumored will actually be presented. We talk about the iPhone SE, some Mac and other things that we hope will surprise us. In fact, some say that AR glasses will finally see the light. since yesterday morning, on Twitter you can use that hashtag to indicate what you want Apple to release that day. You can use it to encourage, criticize or whatever comes to mind always with respect. Use that hashflag already for it.

Wonder ahead. Tune in for a special #AppleEvent on March 8 at 10 am PST. ⁰ Tap the ❤️ and we’ll send you a reminder on event day. pic.twitter.com/alsyyPz9Qg — Apple (@Apple) March 2, 2022

As you will see, the hashtag #AppleEvent has been used accompanied by an icon of Apple’s iconic apple in some event colors. By the way, do you know where the idea for the company logo came from? Surely yes.

Apple is no stranger to hashflags. All of their recent announcements have had this type of interaction in thematic events collected on Twitter.

You already know that the event will be broadcast next Tuesday at 10:00 am Pacific Time (PT) from the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, and will follow a similar format to Apple’s previous digital events, which have seen new products announced in pre-recorded segments from different areas of the Cupertino campus.

I know that we are looking forward to the end of this event format, that we lack the people, the warmth of the applause, but of course it is also true that everything is more measured and goes smoothly, without complications and last minute surprises.