Apple: Craig Federighi will speak on security at the Lisbon Web Summit

Craig Federighi, Apple’s Senior Vice President Software Engineering, will be present at the opening keynote of the Web Summit 2021 to be held in the next few days in Lisbon, Portugal. Confirmation was also given by the official website of the event, the main annual European event dedicated to the world of startups and innovation back in attendance from 1st to 4th November.

Federighi will take the stage at the Altice Arena on November 3, at 4:35 pm, to present an “Apple Keynote”, a 25-minute session focused on product privacy and security. There are no other details regarding Federighi’s intervention which, probably, will also talk about the initiatives implemented by the Cupertino company, including the App Tracking Transparency, the so-called “nutritional labels” arrived on the App Store in addition to the safety of devices.