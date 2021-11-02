Apple could use the notch on more devices. Which would be?

A few days ago the American manufacturer surprised us with the presentation of the new MacBook Pro. It was to be expected that these new Apple laptops had unparalleled power, but the fact that the Cupertino-based firm implemented the notch in its design was surprising.

And it is that, the well-known notch, that appeared for the first time in the iPhone X, has become the hallmark of the company of the bitten apple. And it seems that this element will not be so alone in the 2021 MacBook Pro.

Or this is what emerges from the latest report that they have published from Patently Apple and in which they indicate that there will be other Apple models that will have the well-known notch that hides the different sensors necessary to make Face ID work in the best conditions.

Future iMac will also feature a notch

enlarge photo Apple patent Patently apple

As indicated. Apple has a 2020 patent that makes it clear that the MacBook Pro will not be the only model to integrate this element. In this way, the next generation iMac could integrate the notch feature on the screen.

The patent, which was filed in 2020, indicates that The MacBook Pros and iMac of the future will have this element. It should be noted that the current model has a notch that houses its front camera, TrueTone sensor, and other sensors, but doesn’t offer any kind of identification system like Face ID.

On the other hand, in the patent yes that they mention support for Face ID in the notches. As indicated, this element will be able to capture “gestures and emotions of the face, video chat, generate emoji, encrypt data, unlock the computing device, supplement passwords, differentiate different users and the like.”

In this way, The MacBook Pros that have just been introduced are likely to end up with Face ID through an update. And what is quite clear is that the next generation of Apple laptops, in addition to the iMac, will also have this element of biometric security.

As always, this information must be taken with a grain of salt, since, at the moment, it is nothing more than a rumor. But when the river sounds, water carries, and that Apple has patented this technology, indicating that it will allow it to work with Face ID, makes it clear that the objective of the shape of the bitten apple is to launch new portable and desktop models with the notch to be able to unlock them through facial recognition.

