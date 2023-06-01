Apple could unveil Mac Studios based on M2 Ultra, a new super-powerful processor

- Advertisement -

Rumor has it that Apple is going to formalize a Mac Studio M2 Max and above all, a Mac Studio running M2 Ultra, the most powerful chip ever designed by the American brand.

WWDC 2023 will be held next week, from Monday June 5th to Friday June 9th. During the huge raout that will bring together developers and journalists, Apple should present many new features. Among these, it is rumored that the firm will present several new computers, including new Mac Studios powered by the M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips. The latter is a brand new addition to the family of SoCs based on the ARM architecture designed by Cupertino.

In 2020, Apple shook up the small world of computing by abandoning the use of Intel processors in his computers. The highest-rated company in the world has decided to design and integrate its own SoCs on all the devices it sells. If the first iteration of these new processors first appeared in the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, its critical as well as commercial success prompted the company to offer various versions, each more powerful than the other, the M2 , M2 Pro and M2 Max.

Apple could present its most powerful computer, the Mac Studio M2 Ultra

We probably won’t see an M3 chip this year, as its manufacturer, TSMC, is having production issues. This apparently won’t prevent Apple from offering an even more powerful chip, which will be based on the Silicon M2 platform: the M2 Ultra. The rumor announces that the latter will be offered in a Mac Studio, which will simply the most powerful computer ever created by Applepending the hypothetical return of the Mac Pro.

However powerful and efficient they may be, computers are not not the most anticipated announcements of the conference. The product that will catch the spotlight will undoubtedly be the Reality Pro virtual reality headset. This will embody Apple’s vision for mixed reality.