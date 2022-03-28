Apple could sell less iPhone SE 2022 than expected. What happened?

The iPhone SE 2022 it is already a reality. Since last March 11 you can already book the new cheap Apple phone. Although it seems that the sales of this terminal are not going to be what was expected at first.

Or this is what follows from the Ming-Chi Kuo’s latest post, one of the best-known Apple analysts in the sector, and who has lowered his predictions regarding the new phone from the company with the bitten apple, since he considers that sales will be lower than expected.

Apple will sell less iPhone SE 2022 than expected

Shanghai lockdown doesn’t affect the iPhone SE production. However, the new iPhone SE demand is lower than expected (the delivery status “in stock” as one of the proofs), and I cut my shipment estimate in 2022 to 15-20M (vs. 25-30M previously).

The truth is that the brand expected its new smartphone to be a great sales success, but demand is being much lower than expected. According to the well-known Apple analyst and whose forecasts usually have a very high success rate, the confinement that is taking place in Shanghai to contain the new detected coronavirus outbreak has not affected the forecasts.

But still, Apple has seen that the demand is being much lower than expected, so it has had no choice but to lower its estimates in terms of iPhone SE shipments worldwide. In principle, the company with the bitten apple expected to reach 25 to 30 million units shipped in 2022, but has finally decided to lower the forecasts and make an estimate that it would be around 15 or 20 million units sold.

And it is that, the truth is that the iPhone SE 2022 has been a disappointment for many. On a technical level, it has improved slightly compared to the previous model, by betting on 4 GB of RAM (the iPhone SE 2020 had 3 GB of RAM) in addition to the company’s latest processor, the Apple A15 Bionic, but there have not been any enough changes for the general public to be especially attracted to this model.

On the other hand, there is another reason why the iPhone SE has not had the expected reception, and that is that fewer and fewer users are looking for a mobile with such a restrained screen. Its 4.7-inch panel makes less and less sense in a market where phones with diagonals of 5.5 inches and up are the usual pattern. In addition, the minimalist front frames allow to offer a less bulky design.

Surely this is the reason why Apple has decided to put aside the iPhone Mini, and finally this version does not arrive with its next generation of mobile phones…

