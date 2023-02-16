Apple could relaunch the 12-inch MacBook: What surprises does the new version hold for us?

- Advertisement -

Among Apple’s various plans could be the return of the 12-inch MacBook to the market, at least this reports a questionable rumor coming from Korea’s Naver blog.

The possible return of the 12-inch MacBook

This interesting publication comes from the user “yeux1122“, which has already shared some Apple rumors before. Some of them have been confirmed and many others not so accurate. According to sources from an Apple parts supplier company in Taiwan, The Cupertino company is planning to bring the 12-inch MacBook back to life.

The company that reported this indicates that it could be in the works, although there is no confirmation of the launch. However, if there are production activities that continue, being that Apple could advance to the mass production phase from the second half of 2023.

Since 2022, the renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned that there were no plans of any kind for new versions of the MacBook 12 ″. Meanwhile, display analyst Ross Young also mentioned the odds. Well, there is not much information about the MacBook with smaller dimensions at 13 inches.

Context of the 12″ model

Since March 2015, the first 12-inch MacBook came with a fairly light and slim design that weighed only 1 kg. At the time it was the first laptop that did not include a fan, integrated USB-C port, as well as a keyboard with a butterfly switch.

At the time, Apple did launch a 12-inch MacBook a few years ago in 2017. However, this model ended production just two years later, in 2019. After Apple began the transition of its own custom chips in the Mac, interest began to return to the 12-inch MacBook with a new version.

Finally, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman was the first to alert the community to a probable relaunch of Apple’s MacBook, this time integrating the 2022 Apple Silicon processor. At the time, he indicated that this device could be arriving at the end of the current year or even until the beginning of 2024. In January he mentioned that this new device was no longer on the company route. Although the possibility should not be completely ruled out in case of being a device planned for 2024 or in the following years.