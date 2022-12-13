Apple could overtake Samsung to become the world’s No. 1 smartphone maker in Q4

The global smartphone market is very competitive, with many manufacturers trying to gain market share.

Right now, Samsung is the market leader, but A new report predicts that Apple will overtake Samsung in the global smartphone market in the fourth quarter of 2022, due to increased demand for the iPhone 14 series.

According to the market research firm TrendForce Apple is expected to dethrone Samsung and become the global smartphone market leader in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The global market for smartphones has suffered in recent months due to the contraction in demand and the economic recession in many countries. In the third quarter of 2022, the market posted a 0.9% decline from the previous quarter, with 289 million units shipped.

Apple is expected to experience significant growth in the fourth quarter, with its market share increasing from 17.6% in the third quarter to 24.6%. This growth is largely attributed to increased demand for the iPhone 14 series.

On the other hand, Samsung’s shipments rose just 3.9% from the previous quarter, with the company expected to suffer further declines due to continued inventory pressure, weak demand and semiconductor shortages. This will affect Samsung’s position in the global smartphone market and allow Apple to overtake it.

Company Ranking (Q3-22) Market share (Q3-22) Expected ranking (Q4-22) Expected market share (Q4-22) samsung 1 22.2% two 20.2% Manzana two 17.6% 1 24.6% Xiaomi 3 13.1% 3 12.0% Oppo 4 11.6% 4 10.4% Live 5 8.5% 5 7.6%

Chinese manufacturers Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo, which currently rank third to fifth in the global smartphone market, are also expected to lose market share in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to contracting smartphone demand in the Chinese local market and slow economic growth in India.

Overall, the global smartphone market is facing challenges due to the economic downturn and rising inflation in many countries. However, Apple is expected to post strong growth in the fourth quarter, allowing it to overtake Samsung and become the global market leader for smartphones.



