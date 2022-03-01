Tech News5G NewsMobile

Apple could launch the new iPhone SE 2022 this month

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Anticipated and expected for months, it seems that the arrival of the new iPhone SE 2022 is already imminent. And it is that the latest rumors suggest that Apple would present its new economic phone during this month of March, slightly earlier than expected, paving the way for the complete demise of the iPhone mini in September.

This way, the new iPhone SE will become the only small iPhone Within Apple’s lineup of smartphones, the company having already teased that the 5.4-inch form factor will be retired when the iPhone 14 launches in the fall. However, one of the great qualities of the SE family is its cheaper orientation, significantly cheaper than the last generation of the iPhone Mini, with a price of 809 euros that could be replaced by less than half.

Read:

Google Meet adds new filters and effects so that nobody can recognize you in video calls

Although some experts, such as Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, suggest an even cheaper price, pointing to figures never seen in Apple of just 199 dollars. Obviously, this price could help Apple gain a foothold in this currently lost market share in its fight against Android devices, although it would certainly be a surprise to see an iPhone at this price.

The 3rd generation iPhone SE would have already entered production

This is the iPhone SE 2022

Still focusing on rumours, your screen should be around between 5.7 and 6.1 inches, using an IPS panel with a resolution similar to that of the iPhone Xr. The SoC will be a generation behind the most powerful of the moment, which would take us to the Apple A14, the same chip that the iPhone 12 mounts. Said SoC is manufactured in a 5nm process, mounts a powerful six-core CPU and has a quad-core Apple GPU.

The arrival of at least two versions dependent on internal specifications is also expected, pointing to a basic version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage capacity. The camera configuration should not be very different from what we saw in the iPhone SE 2020, that is, we can only expect minor improvements in this regard.

On the other hand, the arrival of a third model focused on the rumored version of the iPhone SE without a Home button, with a FullView screen that occupies the entire front. Although this third model could also be the version intended for 5G.

Read:

A judge rules that Apple can continue blocking Fortnite from the App Store

Previous article35 free technology courses to start in March
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

5G News

Apple could launch the new iPhone SE 2022 this month

Anticipated and expected for months, it seems that the arrival of the new iPhone SE 2022 is already...
Android

35 free technology courses to start in March

A new list of free online courses that you can take at your own pace during March. ...
Android

OPPO is already capable of charging your mobile to 100% in 9 minutes and promises not to charge the battery prematurely

With mobile phones becoming more stylish, manufacturers have to make various sacrifices. Connections such as...
Tech News

Improve your privacy on Facebook: three changes that are basic

Privacy is something very important that everyone should keep in mind, especially when using social networks. ...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.