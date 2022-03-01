Apple could launch the new iPhone SE 2022 this month

Anticipated and expected for months, it seems that the arrival of the new iPhone SE 2022 is already imminent. And it is that the latest rumors suggest that Apple would present its new economic phone during this month of March, slightly earlier than expected, paving the way for the complete demise of the iPhone mini in September.

This way, the new iPhone SE will become the only small iPhone Within Apple’s lineup of smartphones, the company having already teased that the 5.4-inch form factor will be retired when the iPhone 14 launches in the fall. However, one of the great qualities of the SE family is its cheaper orientation, significantly cheaper than the last generation of the iPhone Mini, with a price of 809 euros that could be replaced by less than half.

Although some experts, such as Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, suggest an even cheaper price, pointing to figures never seen in Apple of just 199 dollars. Obviously, this price could help Apple gain a foothold in this currently lost market share in its fight against Android devices, although it would certainly be a surprise to see an iPhone at this price.

This is the iPhone SE 2022

Still focusing on rumours, your screen should be around between 5.7 and 6.1 inches, using an IPS panel with a resolution similar to that of the iPhone Xr. The SoC will be a generation behind the most powerful of the moment, which would take us to the Apple A14, the same chip that the iPhone 12 mounts. Said SoC is manufactured in a 5nm process, mounts a powerful six-core CPU and has a quad-core Apple GPU.

The arrival of at least two versions dependent on internal specifications is also expected, pointing to a basic version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage capacity. The camera configuration should not be very different from what we saw in the iPhone SE 2020, that is, we can only expect minor improvements in this regard.

On the other hand, the arrival of a third model focused on the rumored version of the iPhone SE without a Home button, with a FullView screen that occupies the entire front. Although this third model could also be the version intended for 5G.