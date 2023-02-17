apple could be thinking of launching laptops again... 12 inches!

- Advertisement -

Right now, the Apple’s Pro range of laptops and tablets is at a time that can be complex for someone to understand (since they overlap). The truth is that many want the Cupertino company to put order in this matter. Well, information has arrived that, if confirmed, may result in the opposite happening.

The truth is that the increase the screen size of the iPad Pro makes some see these devices much more effective for use in mobile conditions, and it does not seem that Apple intends to stop increasing the dimensions of the panels of this range of products. Therefore, doubts will continue for many regarding which device is worth it for them. A real mess on many occasions.

Chip change in Apple laptops?

At least to date, in what has to do with MacBooks, things were more stable and clear. The teams maintain a trend that is not strange and, for the moment, expectations said that the North American firm seemed to be betting on trying new sizes close to 15 inches. But according to a source of information, Apple may want to surprise.

To achieve this, it is pointed out that the company led by Tim Cook would be in the process of bringing back to life a model that was discarded some time ago because it was not very well accepted by the market: We are talking about MacBooks with a 12-inch screen. Therefore, and if this action is confirmed, it would be one more grain of sand for those who want to buy an Apple device to go a little crazier when it comes to telling them which one fits their needs.

A possible date is given

She is serious end of this same year 2023, so we are talking about an advanced process that would already have executed the orders to the suppliers. Therefore, if the information is true, it will not take long to begin to learn more specific data from analysts who have access to this type of information.

The truth is that the arrival of this Apple laptop would be a real surprise, since the vast majority thought that ending the indicated product range it was a logical and positive decision. Will the Cupertino company go against it again with this particularly small screen laptop?

