Apple could be developing a 7K screen. Apple StudioDisplay

According to new reports and rumors, the American company could be working on the development of a new screen that reaches a resolution of up to 7K. For this, it must be taken into account that it will replace the current Pro Display XDR launched in 2019. As mentioned in the specialized newspaper 9to5Mac, Apple has been working on a new “Apple StudioDisplay” with higher resolution than before. Apple Studio Display with a resolution higher than that existing in the market Whenever second versions of a product or products similar to existing ones are released, it is clear that they must be better. You must be versions that provide something new because otherwise it would be difficult to do business, we all have this clear. When we talk about iPhone, Mac or similar, the news is brought by its software, improvements in the camera or in the internal architecture. We have to think in the same terms when we talk about screens. The screens of today are not like those of five years ago. Right now they are pure technology, with integrated chips that make them achieve amazing resolutions and have incredible features that make them more durable and superior quality. When the Pro Display XDR was introduced, you have to keep in mind that it was something very new and amazing.

Now rumors indicate that the American company has the ability to improve what has already been presented. Thanks to the Apple Studio Display. It’s not yet clear whether the new Apple Studio Display is a replacement for the Pro XDR Display or a new option in the lineup with different features. But if one enters the market it is normal that it eclipses the other, unless the Pro lowers its price quite a bit. The only thing that seems to be clear, at least for now, is that the new screen has a resolution of 7K.

By comparison, Pro Display XDR has a 32-inch 6K (6016 x 3384) panel with 218 pixels per inch. A higher resolution could mean that the new Apple Studio Display twill have a higher pixel density of 245 PPI or that it will maintain the same 218 PPI as the Pro Display XDR but in a larger 36-inch panel.

It is also not known when it could be presented. What is clear is that next March 8 there is an Apple event, but I doubt that it was presented on those dates.