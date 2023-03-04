Apple could announce a yellow iPhone 14 very soon

- Advertisement -

We’re fast approaching the time of year when Apple introduces a new color for its latest iPhones.

After last year’s “alpine green”, a rumor suggests that this time the spring color will be yellow.

Manzana it is planning launch the color “yellow” as the new color of this spring.

However, instead of the new color coming to both the Pro and Standard models like it did last year, this rumor just says that the yellow finish will be released for “iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.”

The last time Apple offered a yellow model was with the iPhone 11.



