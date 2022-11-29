Apple continues to test “Rapid Security Response” updates on iOS 16.2

The RSRs are one new category of updates that Apple has been testing in recent weeks – yesterday was the second in a row – and are distinguished by the fact that the system version is enriched with a letter indicating which RSR has been installed. Last week we saw the release arrive (to)while yesterday it was the (b)so the current version of the latest beta is the 16.2(b) .

Over the course of yesterday evening, Apple released a new update dedicated to all users who are using the beta version of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2, but it was not the classic incremental version of the beta, but the second Rapid Security Response .

A NEW CATEGORY OF UPDATES

Unlike classic updates, the RSRs are characterized by an extremely low weight of approx 3MBand by the fact that you don’t need to have at least 50% charge left to install themprecisely by virtue of the speed of the process given the low weight.

The implementation of Rapid Security Response updates allows Apple to intervene with targeted patches that do not require the transition to a later version of iOS or iPadOStherefore essential to carry with quickness any fix to a zero day vulnerability or similar. It is therefore a new tool that in the future could lead to the release of corrective patches very quickly, even outside the classic operating system update windows.

We are therefore waiting for an upcoming update of iOS 16.2 and not an RSR, as the latest version of the operating system is still full of small bugs and imperfections that suggest that the official release is not around the corner.