Apple continues to oppose sideloading of apps

By: Abraham

Date:

Apple continues its strong opposition toOpen Markets Act, a bill as part of broader bipartisan antitrust legislation aimed at curbing the power of big tech companies.

L’Open Markets Act, in particular, it could upset its business model by allowing users of iOS and iPadOS to be able to download apps from outside the App Store, something already allowed on macOS safely thanks to the Gatekeeper that allows you to control the developer IDs signed for. confirm that the software is genuine. According to Apple, this process, known as sideloading, could make its platforms less secure. Furthermore, these laws would also jeopardize the transparency feature on app tracking, which allows users to choose whether or not to have their activities tracked when using apps and websites.

NEW REQUEST FROM APPLE

In the past few hours, the Cupertino company has sent yet another letter, signed by Apple’s head of government affairs, Tim Powderly, this time addressed to key members of the US Senate Judiciary Committee who will meet today for a scheduled discussion on the bill. This letter also echoes previous ones in which antitrust legislation is firmly criticized.

Sideloading would allow attackers to circumvent Apple’s privacy and security protections by distributing apps evidence of important controls related to these aspects. These provisions would allow the proliferation of malware, scams and data exploitation

If on the one hand Powderly has underlined the discourse relating to the safety and privacy of users, it must also be said that to be threatened would also be 15/30% commissions that Apple collects for each type of purchase made through the App Store.

In addition to forcing companies to allow the sideloadingdefined by Craig Federighi of Apple as “the best friend of cybercriminals”, the Open Markets Act would also prohibit companies from requiring app manufacturers to use direct payment systems and would prohibit app marketplace operators from using information. non-public to compete with third parties.

The Open Markets Act, we recall, has bipartisan support and is likely to be approved by the Senate Judicial Commission. However, the difficulties are expected to increase when the bill arrives in the Senate.

Last January, Apple had sent a similar letter to lawmakers on the Judiciary Committee inveighing both theOpen Markets Actboth against theAmerican Innovation and Choice Online Act, a bill that would prevent companies from preferring their services to those of their competitors.

Abraham

Apple continues to oppose sideloading of apps

