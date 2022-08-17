Apple continues to focus on Vietnam: MacBook and Watch production tests

HomeTech GiantsAppleApple continues to focus on Vietnam: MacBook and Watch production tests

By Abraham
It seems that apple has started another important chapter in the process of diversifying its supply chain, in order to reduce dependence on China: according to reports NikkeiApple (more specifically its suppliers Foxconn and Luxshare) first started the mass production of Apple Watch and macbook in Vietnam. For the moment we are still in the testing phase, and it has not been specified which models are involved.

It should be remembered that Vietnam has been involved in the production of AirPods and certain iPad models for some time now. According to the source, the possibility exists that soon the same fate will befall the smart speakers of the HomePod family, but for now the confirmations in this sense are scarce. However, it is Apple Watch that is the type of product that strikes analysts the most, because it is the most sophisticated of all those listed. To clarify, the MacBook is also considered a step forward, but the smartwatch even more because of its extremely small spaces.

This confidence boost from Apple is considered one very important victory for Vietnamwhich aims to expand its presence in the tech manufacturing sector in this period of increasingly massive distancing from China by the great Western giants – also due to the extremely rigid approach adopted by the Beijing government towards the COVID-19 pandemic .

If Apple Watch is the most “prestigious” device from a production point of view, MacBook is the most complicated. The supply chain of computers and notebooks is particularly complex, complex and above all still very focused on China – which continues to represent a huge advantage from a cost point of view. In the last period, however, the Apple is making significant progress mainly thanks to the greater modularity of its laptops.

