Apple continues to focus on Vietnam: MacBook and Watch production tests

It seems that has started another important chapter in the process of diversifying its supply chain, in order to reduce dependence on China: according to reports NikkeiApple (more specifically its suppliers Foxconn and Luxshare) first started the mass production of Apple Watch and in Vietnam. For the moment we are still in the testing phase, and it has not been specified which models are involved.

It should be remembered that Vietnam has been involved in the production of AirPods and certain iPad models for some time now. According to the source, the possibility exists that soon the same fate will befall the smart speakers of the HomePod family, but for now the confirmations in this sense are scarce. However, it is Apple Watch that is the type of product that strikes analysts the most, because it is the most sophisticated of all those listed. To clarify, the MacBook is also considered a step forward, but the smartwatch even more because of its extremely small spaces.