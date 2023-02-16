Apple continues to file patents related to foldable devices

Apple has not yet presented any foldable device, but we know that it has been very involved in research and development for several years now: this is demonstrated once again by a new patent discovered by CNBCwhich involves the use of touch-sensitive body surfaces to improve the user experience of the main display. More specifically: the edges could perform the functions of virtual keys (for example those of the volume).

But Apple’s ideas don’t end there: the patent even hypothesizes the possibility of using a single touch sensor that extends both to the display, both to the edges and to the entire rear body. In fact, the whole device would be touch sensitive. Another hypothesis seems to suggest a device similar to Huawei’s Mate X range, then with the flexible display outwards; the curved part of the screen, when folded/closed, may have special features.