Apple continues to file patents related to foldable devices

Apple has not yet presented any foldable device, but we know that it has been very involved in research and development for several years now: this is demonstrated once again by a new patent discovered by CNBCwhich involves the use of touch-sensitive body surfaces to improve the user experience of the main display. More specifically: the edges could perform the functions of virtual keys (for example those of the volume).
But Apple’s ideas don’t end there: the patent even hypothesizes the possibility of using a single touch sensor that extends both to the display, both to the edges and to the entire rear body. In fact, the whole device would be touch sensitive. Another hypothesis seems to suggest a device similar to Huawei’s Mate X range, then with the flexible display outwards; the curved part of the screen, when folded/closed, may have special features.
Naturally, it is always very difficult to draw conclusions from simple patents, especially when it comes to the big giants who file literally dozens of them every week. Also because it can happen that an idea is registered just as a precaution, even if there are no real intentions of transforming it into a concrete product, at least immediately.
Having said that, it is interesting to explore the options considered by Apple on the road to the “fold” world – whose arrival now seems only a question of “when”, rather than “if”. In this regard, it is worth mentioning that DSCC’s Ross Young has delayed 2025 is the expected date of release of the first foldable iPhone. But in the meantime, devices from other categories could arrive – tablets are particularly popular.