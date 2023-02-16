5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsAppleApple continues to file patents related to foldable devices

Apple continues to file patents related to foldable devices

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
1064808.jpeg
1064808.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Apple has not yet presented any foldable device, but we know that it has been very involved in research and development for several years now: this is demonstrated once again by a new patent discovered by CNBCwhich involves the use of touch-sensitive body surfaces to improve the user experience of the main display. More specifically: the edges could perform the functions of virtual keys (for example those of the volume).

But Apple’s ideas don’t end there: the patent even hypothesizes the possibility of using a single touch sensor that extends both to the display, both to the edges and to the entire rear body. In fact, the whole device would be touch sensitive. Another hypothesis seems to suggest a device similar to Huawei’s Mate X range, then with the flexible display outwards; the curved part of the screen, when folded/closed, may have special features.


- Advertisement -

Naturally, it is always very difficult to draw conclusions from simple patents, especially when it comes to the big giants who file literally dozens of them every week. Also because it can happen that an idea is registered just as a precaution, even if there are no real intentions of transforming it into a concrete product, at least immediately.

Having said that, it is interesting to explore the options considered by Apple on the road to the “fold” world – whose arrival now seems only a question of “when”, rather than “if”. In this regard, it is worth mentioning that DSCC’s Ross Young has delayed 2025 is the expected date of release of the first foldable iPhone. But in the meantime, devices from other categories could arrive – tablets are particularly popular.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Instagram finally throws in the towel: there is already a date for the end of live sales

Purchases made on social networks are not starting, and companies have seen this...
Tech News

3D printing 10 houses in just 10 weeks

Printing houses is already common. We've published countless stories on this subject, from...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.