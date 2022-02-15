Apple considers an iPhone obsolete, is it yours?

If there is a company that has a great reputation for offering excellent support to its smartphones, this is Manzana. Many of its devices have a magnificent journey in terms of updates and the work of the North American firm to solve any problem with them that may exist. But, sooner or later, some models iPhone they happen to be considered as obsolete by those of Cupertino. And this is what has happened with one of its terminals.

The device that from now on is left without support is the iPhone 6Plus. And this is still something interesting, since this is a model that has been on the market for no more and no less than… eight years! Therefore, it is clear that the company led by Tim Cook is light years ahead of other manufacturers that generally use the Android operating system. And this is a reality, as you can see.

What does it mean that this iPhone is obsolete

Obviously, the terminal we talked about a long time ago, since it does not receive updates to its operating system (the last one was iOS 13), which makes sense because the power it offers does not reach the minimum desirable to offer the best user experience. with the new versions it is from Apple’s own software. But what has happened to date is that improvements in security were received… something that will stop happening from this moment. Therefore, its useful life is very close to the end. And why do we say this? Simple: the mobile will end up becoming a hole through which hackers will enter more and more easily.

pixabay

In this way, if you still regularly use an iPhone 6 Plus, it is more than recommended that youand propose the change, since when it becomes on the list of obsolete smartphones, the device may not be as secure as it should be. Besides, eight years is already enough time to amortize the purchase, don’t you think?

Can you still repair iPhone 6 Plus?

At the moment yes, and we talk about getting this officially. The most common is that Apple keep all repair services for one more year for this terminal. But, for more or less that date, the normal thing is that if your computer screen breaks to repair it, you cannot resort to the technical service of the company with the bitten apple, since it will not have parts to carry out the replacement. In short, the time of the iPhone 6 Plus has come to an end, yes, but it is yet another example of the good work of the North American company in terms of support (which is light years away from most Android).

