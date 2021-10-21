Apple considered having its own streaming gaming platform, what happened?

Although the streaming game functions are not new and have been behind them for many years (does anyone remember OnLive more than 11 years ago?), It was not until the emergence of the great technological giants that they began to take themselves seriously the functions of remotely enjoying the latest AAA releases on the market. This is the case of Google’s Stadia, Amazon’s Luna or Microsoft’s xCloud. The fact is that this new market that is beginning to be more than profitable, first due to technological viability and, later, due to the number of users convinced of its usefulness, should have had another important player in its ranks such as Apple, the Cupertino company. that, according to some specialists in the company, it was proposed to launch its own alternative within this segment. An Apple platform? Exactly that is what some sources affirm, that Apple had on the table a project for a streaming game platform that could be enjoyed through all its devices and, we suppose, with an official application within the App Store. One of the same type that denies the current competition and that, to function, both Stadia and Microsoft’s xCloud have chosen to be compatible via web browser (Safari). According to the same sources and despite the fact that this streaming game platform has not reached the market, “the company discussed internally in the past the prospects of launching a service of this type”, but in the end decided not to do so and opted for Apple Arcade , that is, the flat rate for video games that, unlike a streaming model, we can physically download on the iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV to enjoy them. Apple Arcade arrived in November 2019 with a closed price model of almost 5 euros per month, and for which we have access to an amount close to 100 premium games, that is, they do not need extra payments to enjoy elements, modes or levels to play. These are titles that have a beginning and an end and that we can download without extra costs, something very welcome in these dark times of free2play that, in reality, are from pay2win, and that become a bottomless well of expenses and purchases digital. We will see, anyway, if Apple, really, has forgotten in a drawer this idea of ​​having its own streaming game platform. What do you think? >