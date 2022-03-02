Tech GiantsApple

Apple confronts a myth: Fritz Lang’s Metropolis TV series is coming

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Apple does not hold back when it comes to enriching TV + with productions that involve comparison with works that have entered the history of literature (see the recent Macbeth) and cinema, and in more than one case the results are convincing. After bringing Isaac Asimov’s mammoth work to the small screen with the first season of the Foundation – based on the Cycle of the Foundation of one of the fathers of science fiction literature – the Cupertino house is ready to face a sacred monster of cinema: Metropolis by Fritz Lang.

The film dates back to 1927 and is considered by many to be Lang’s masterpiece (together with the Düsseldorf Monster) as well as a cornerstone of dystopian filmography of the years to come. A powerful visual system is added to the narrative intertwining, the result of Lang’s obsessive care for the shots and the elements that come to life in them. A (very reductive) summary of the film’s merits to highlight how Apple’s enterprise is anything but simple.

The hard task of paying homage to Lang’s work will lie with Sam Esmailthe creator of the acclaimed TV series Mr. Robot. Apple has entrusted him with the task of writing and directing the new series which he will also be the showrunner. The news is confirmed by the same Cupertino house which for the moment does not add others details on the release date, on the number of episodes and any further seasons – it is not excluded that it may be a mini series, a unique work as unique is the source from which it is inspired.

A frame of Metropolis

While those who have already been captured by Lang’s film are confidently awaiting the result of Apple’s work, aware that the Apple TV + approach to content production is based on the little but good can be successful, all the others can recover the original Metropolis with one of the many editions on the market (be careful because there are also very bad ones). For the uninitiated, Metropolis is a silent and black and white film, in more recent times a color version has also been released with a modern soundtrack (edited by Giorgio Moroder) which is easy to find on Amazon Prime Video – purists might turn up their noses, others are advised to start with an integral version of the original and then try the “remix”.

Metropolis (full version)

{shop}Amazon

Read:

Apple wants to devote more and more to DIY … of chips

9.90 See offer
Previous articleApple already allows testing iOS 15.4 with improvements in Face ID and new emojis
Abraham

Related articles

Apple

Apple confronts a myth: Fritz Lang’s Metropolis TV series is coming

Apple does not hold back when it comes to enriching TV + with productions that involve comparison with...
Mobile

Apple already allows testing iOS 15.4 with improvements in Face ID and new emojis

It hasn't been long since the latest test version of the iPhone operating system became official, but...
Smart Gadgets

Huawei renews its emblematic laptop to compete with the MacBook Air

Yesterday we showed you all the news that the Asian manufacturer had brought to the largest telephony...
Tech News

Google and Apple also put pressure on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine

The big technology companies have initiated actions against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine. The position is...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.