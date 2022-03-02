Apple confronts a myth: Fritz Lang’s Metropolis TV series is coming

Apple does not hold back when it comes to enriching TV + with productions that involve comparison with works that have entered the history of literature (see the recent Macbeth) and cinema, and in more than one case the results are convincing. After bringing Isaac Asimov’s mammoth work to the small screen with the first season of the Foundation – based on the Cycle of the Foundation of one of the fathers of science fiction literature – the Cupertino house is ready to face a sacred monster of cinema: Metropolis by Fritz Lang.

The film dates back to 1927 and is considered by many to be Lang’s masterpiece (together with the Düsseldorf Monster) as well as a cornerstone of dystopian filmography of the years to come. A powerful visual system is added to the narrative intertwining, the result of Lang’s obsessive care for the shots and the elements that come to life in them. A (very reductive) summary of the film’s merits to highlight how Apple’s enterprise is anything but simple.

The hard task of paying homage to Lang’s work will lie with Sam Esmailthe creator of the acclaimed TV series Mr. Robot. Apple has entrusted him with the task of writing and directing the new series which he will also be the showrunner. The news is confirmed by the same Cupertino house which for the moment does not add others details on the release date, on the number of episodes and any further seasons – it is not excluded that it may be a mini series, a unique work as unique is the source from which it is inspired.