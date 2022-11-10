Apple confirms the release date of satellite SOS calls on the iPhone 14

One of the great surprises that came with the iPhone 14 was the possibility of sending emergency messages through a satellite connection. A tool that can save a few lives and that seems to finally have an arrival date.

Mainly because Manzana It has just issued a press release announcing that its Emergency SOS satellite system for the iPhone 14, although for the moment in the United States and Canada by the end of the month.

While is true that the Cupertino-based company has not confirmed which version of iOS will be compatible, but at least we can confirm that they are already deploying this system.

Apple invests in its satellite Emergency SOS system

On the other hand, in the press release that they have published, Apple has stuck out its chest by informing that it intends to invest 450 million dollars from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund for the development of infrastructure that supports Emergency SOS via Satellite. .

Some funds that will go to GlobalStar, a satellite company that has partnered with Apple for this purpose. In this way, Globalstar ground stations in Alaska, Florida, Hawaii, Nevada, Puerto Rico and Texas will ensure that iPhone 14 owners can send an emergency message from anywhere in the world.

In case you are not familiar with this system, Apple announced during the presentation of the iPhone 14 that all models in this series will have an option that will allow send text messages to emergency services even if they are in an area without coverage.

They will also be able to share their location via satellite using the Find My app.. So this is a tool that can literally save your life, so this is great news for iPhone 14 owners.

According to the information provided by the Cupertino-based manufacturer, it should be noted that this emergency system it takes about 15 seconds to send the SMSIt can even go down to a minute if you’re in an area with foliage.

But even so, it is a system that can save lives, which is why we find it very interesting. And the fact that Apple has just announced that the iPhone 14 in the United States and Canada will have this feature very soon could not be better news.

As for the launch in Europe, for now we will have to have a little patience, but we can assume that in 2023 they will expand the coverage ratio of their emergency system.

