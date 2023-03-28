Apple confirms, Scorsese’s next film first in theaters then on TV +

Apple has confirmed that Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moonwill be released in cinemas before its debut on the TV Plus streaming platform: the news comes just a few days after the report by Bloomberg according to which the company would allocate up to $1 billion a year to bring its most important projects to theaters.

The film will be released in two waves: the first, more restricted, starting October 6 this year, the second largest since 20. Apple has chosen Paramount as a distribution partner – the detail of the partnerships had already emerged previously, and is caused by a lack of know-how. At the moment, a release date for the streaming film has not been announced.