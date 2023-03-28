Apple confirms, Scorsese’s next film first in theaters then on TV +

Apple has confirmed that Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moonwill be released in cinemas before its debut on the TV Plus streaming platform: the news comes just a few days after the report by Bloomberg according to which the company would allocate up to $1 billion a year to bring its most important projects to theaters.
The film will be released in two waves: the first, more restricted, starting October 6 this year, the second largest since 20. Apple has chosen Paramount as a distribution partner – the detail of the partnerships had already emerged previously, and is caused by a lack of know-how. At the moment, a release date for the streaming film has not been announced.
Apple isn’t the only streaming company looking more and more to theaters for its biggest releases: for starters, theatrical release remains a key requirement for many industry awards, including the biggest ones of all. , the Oscars; and then it is seen more and more as a way to generate discussion and attentionwhich still remains a challenge for giants who have adopted the Netflix business model.
Killers of the Flower Moon, we remember, will feature protagonists Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro; also starring Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal. It will be set in 1920s Oklahoma and will tell the story of the so-called “Reign of Terror” – a series of brutal murders of Native Americans from the Osage tribe who inhabited a land very rich in oil.