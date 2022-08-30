Apple confirms iPadOS 16 delay – likely to be available in October

The group has officially admitted that the next tablet operating system will only appear after iOS 16. It was “a particularly big year” for iPadOS.

After an initial report in early August, which initially declined to comment on, the company has now officially confirmed for the first time that the next iPadOS version will be ed this time. The company’s next tablet operating system, iPadOS 16, will “appear after iOS this fall”. Apple did not give an exact date.

Right at the start with iPadOS 16.1

Previously, reliable Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman reported that the new iPad operating system will be delayed by a month. That would make it in October, should Apple stick to its usual operating system release schedules. iOS 16 is still expected in early September, shortly after the iPhone 14 was presented. At the same time, watchOS 9 and probably tvOS 16 should appear; in October, along with iPadOS 16, macOS 13 aka Ventura would be on the agenda.

According to Apple, iPadOS is “its own platform with features designed specifically for the iPad.” Therefore you have “the flexibility to deliver iPadOS according to your own schedule”. Interestingly, iPadOS 16.0 will not even reach the user base. Instead, iPadOS 16.1 will be the first public release, Apple said. The group distributed a first beta version of iPadOS 16.1 to its developers on Wednesday night.

Stage manager is probably the problem

Why Apple takes longer with iPadOS 16 is not entirely clear. According to reports, the main problem is the implementation of the new window management function Stage Manager. However, this is only intended for tablets with an M1 chip anyway, as allegedly only these have the necessary performance.

In October, together with iPadOS 16, a new M2 series of the iPad Pro could also be launched. Stage Manager recently caused criticism because the operation is not really intuitive. Some users would have hoped that Apple had implemented a “normal” window management that worked less rigidly.

While Apple’s statement that iOS and iPadOS are independent of each other is fundamentally true, they share the fundamentals. In fact, it happens that iPadOS features that iOS has had for a long time are only added later. This includes, for example, the weather app that has been available on the iPhone for years and which is only now due to come to the iPad.

