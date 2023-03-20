Apple co-founder compares Elon Musk to Steve Jobs

The current CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk not only focuses its commercial activities on the social networkbut also owns other companies such as spacex-roaming-service-that-works-worldwide/">SpaceX, Tesla, Neuralink The Boring Company, among others in which it has other levels of participation.

However, Musk’s investments in technology motivated criticism from other world-renowned personalities such as Bill Gates, who accused him of focusing on space travel instead of funding vaccine development. These criticisms were recently added Steve Wozniakco-founder of Apple and friend of the former CEO of the company, Steve Jobs.

During an interview, Wozniak indicated that both businessmen, both Musk and Jobs have very similar personal aspects and that he considers them as people who have the ability to make others see them as important people. “They want to be leaders and that people follow them,” he said.

- Advertisement -

However, the co-founder of the company Cupertino also indicated that Jobs and the CEO of Twitter are not similar in regards to their way of communicating because they do not consider that Musk be a person who can be trusted as dishonest, a characteristic that, according to Wozniak, Steve Jobs did not have when he was in command of Manzana until before his death in 2011.

Steve Wozniak indicated that the current CEO of Twitter does not inspire confidence even when he admires certain aspects of his personality. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

- Advertisement -

“My life has been based on honesty total. Everything you say must be honest. You don’t hide things, you don’t make things up to see yourself better and a lot of honesty disappears when you see Elon Musk and Tesla”, affirmed Wozniak, who explained that the owner of the car company uses dishonesty as part of his strategy to sell products to people who ultimately do not end up being what they promise, but rather less developed or incomplete versions.

After criticizing the lack of honesty of Musk with your customers and the way you promote your company’s products, Wozniak He indicated that he admires certain aspects of Musk, but did not dare to be specific about the positive characteristics of the businessman who owns SpaceX. However, he did make a relevant point because according to him, “Steve Jobs it was not dishonest. He had ways of capturing the public from him and making them follow him, but he was not missing the truth ”.

- Advertisement -

The reason why Wozniak came to criticize Musk It was due to a series of broken promises by the businessman when promoting the smart cars of Tesla which would have an advanced autonomous navigation feature that would make the presence of a driver in the vehicle.

Even when he dedicated a moment of his public appearance on television in USA to recognize the effort of Musk to speed up the transition to electric vehicles Wozniak also claimed that Tesla he had “stolen” money because when he acquired one of those vehicles, it did not work in the way that the businessman had indicated.

Tesla’s Cybertruck website allows users to make reservations for the vehicles despite the fact that an official launch date has not yet been announced. (Capture)

In that same sense, the Tesla would also be one of Musk’s cases of dishonesty because for a couple of years the automotive company has been delaying its manufacturing process and availability on the market.

This vehicle which unlike other models of the company, is an electric pick-up truck, has been announced and promoted by the businessman since the year 2019 and to this day people can make a reservation even when no official release date has been announced. launch.