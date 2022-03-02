Apple closed its store and canceled services in Russia, at the request of Ukraine

In Russian, the attached screenshot says: “Apple Store is currently closed”. This is what Apple’s website looks like in Russia, as a sign of reproach for the attacks on Ukraine.

Following a request from the Ukrainian government, Apple decided to suspend several of its services in Russia.

Apple sanctioning Russia for the invasion of Ukraine

The Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, who is also the country’s Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, shared via Twitter a message request for support in the face of the Russian invasion, directly addressed to Tim Cook, CEO of Apple.

“‎I appeal to you and I am sure that you will not only listen, but also do your best to protect Ukraine, Europe and ultimately the entire democratic world from bloody authoritarian aggression, to stop providing services! and Apple products to the Russian Federation, including blocking access to the App Store!‎”you can read part of this message, issued as an official government document.

I’ve contacted @tim_cook, Apple’s CEO, to block the Apple Store for citizens of the Russian Federation, and to support the package of US government sanctions! If you agree to have the president-killer, then you will have to be satisfied with the only available site Russia 24. pic.twitter.com/b5dm78g2vS — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 25, 2022

The motivation behind this requirement lies in the social pressure that Ukraine seeks to encourage from the Russian social bases. ‎”We are sure that such actions will motivate the youth and the active population of Russia to proactively stop the shameful military aggression”also notes Fedorov’s message.‎

Through a Press releaseApple repudiated the recent acts of violence in Ukraine and sympathized with the victims by establishing a series of restrictions in Russia. “‎We have taken a number of measures in response to the invasion. We have paused all product sales in Russia. Last week, we stopped all exports to our sales channel in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited. RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for download from the App Store outside of Russia.reported the company in the text.

In addition to those sanctions, Apple also reported taking an important security measure for the people of Ukraine. “We have disabled both traffic and live incidents on Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens. We will continue to assess the situation and are in communication with the relevant governments about the actions we are taking. We join all those around the world who are calling for peace.”reported the company.

As reported MacRumors, Tim Cook followed the same line of this announcement, but in a letter addressed to his employees. Apart from the publicly communicated sanctions, the company will start a donation campaign. “Apple is donating to humanitarian relief efforts and providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis. We are also working with partners to assess what else we can do. I know many of you are eager to find ways to support too, and we want to help amplify the impact of your donations. Starting today, Apple will match your donations at a 2:1 rate for eligible organizations, and we’ll make it retroactive for donations to those organizations from February 25.”points out part of the message from the CEO of Apple.

This is not the first request for support that Fedorov requests from a technology company in the United States, since days ago he also contacted Elon Musk to ask him to extend Starlink Internet support to his country, a requirement that was also accepted.