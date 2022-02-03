Apple, class action rejected: “No fraud on iPhone water resistance”

The class action filed in the US against Apple came to an end after less than a year. Denise Cote, the United States District Judge who followed the ruling, has rejected consumer legal action: they would not prove, according to reports Reutersthat their iPhones were damaged following contact with a liquid in the circumstances in which Apple ensures the endurance, and moreover he would not have recognized any fraud.

In short, insufficient evidence to convict Apple for fraud: impossible to prove that the company wanted “inflate” the waterproofness of the iPhoneor that consumers to take action against the Apple had been deceived when buying from “fraudulent marketing”. Spencer Sheeran, one of the lawyers who conducted the class action, voiced the disappointment of his clients, who now have to decide whether to appeal.

In light of the provision with which the AGCM in 2020 sentenced Apple to a 10 million euro fine, perhaps American consumers would have hoped for a different outcome, which has not arrived. On that occasion the Italian Competition Authority fined Apple for similar reasonsrecognizing misleading and aggressive commercial practices for two specific behaviors: advertising messages which emphasized the water resistance of some iPhones, and the consequent refusal to repair under warranty those damaged by contact with liquids.