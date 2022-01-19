Apple Clarifies iOS 14 Rolling Security Updates Were Temporary

When Apple released iOS 15, it gave users the option to stay on iOS 14 and continue to receive security updates.

Recently, however, the company has started pushing users who are still on iOS 14 to upgrade to iOS 15, offering to move to this version instead of iOS 14.8.1.

Apple’s iOS 14.8.1 update was released in October 2021. There hasn’t been a security fix update for iOS 14 since then.

Now Apple has confirmedor what the ability to receive iOS 14 security updates was meant to be temporary. The option was a “grace period” for those who wanted to wait to upgrade.

The Apple’s iOS 15 page still showing ability to stay in iOS 14 as a feature

iOS can now give you the option to choose between two software update versions through Settings.

You decide if you want to move to the latest version of iOS 15 as soon as it is available to enjoy the new features and all the security updates. Or if you prefer to stay on iOS 14 and install important security updates

The job description does not make it clear that the measure is temporary, but a apple support document yes it indicates that it will be available “over a period of time.”

If you’re using iOS or iPadOS 14.5 or later, you may now see the option to choose between two software update versions.

This option allows you to choose between updating to the latest version of iOS or iPadOS 15 when it is released, or continuing with iOS or iPadOS 14 and continue to receive important security updates for a period of time.

Therefore, everything indicates that the “period of time” has officially ended.