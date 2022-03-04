Apple changes position on Crimea: it now figures as part of Ukraine

Apple has reversed the rather controversial decision it made in 2019 to list the Crimea as part of Russia in its iOS apps Weather and Maps: now it features as part of Ukraine … But not in Russia, according to colleagues from iMore. It is unclear when exactly this change occurred, but it is very likely that it is related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Crimea issue is very controversial and sensitive, to put it mildly. Russia declared it its own after a military invasion action, but on an international level, the annexation has never been recognized from practically anyone. Apple had tried to maintain neutrality on the issue simply by not indicating belonging to any country, but in 2019 at the request of the Kremlin it had indicated Russia, albeit only for the population that entered from the borders of the Russian federation. To recap:

Before 2019: no country for access from the rest of the world | no country for access from the Russian federation

After 2019: no country for access from the rest of the world | Russia for access from the Russian Federation

Now: Ukraine for access from the rest of the world world | no country for access from the Russian federation

The case of Crimea is not the only documented in which Apple operates specific regional changes considered controversial, at least in the West: for example, it has removed the flag of Taiwan from the Emoji library in China and Hong Kong. In the case of Ukraine, however, Apple has taken several measures in favor of Ukraine – it has stopped sales of its products in Russia, for example, it has restricted Apple Pay, and has removed apps from App Stores around the world. officers of RT (or Russia Today) And Sputnikthe Russian newspapers closest to the Kremlin.