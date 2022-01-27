Apple celebrates Black History Month with a Watch band and face

On the occasion of the start of the Black History Month, a recurrence observed in the United States of America, Canada and the United Kingdom to celebrate the importance of people and events in the history of the African diaspora, Apple has announced the availability of a new Black Unity Braided Solo Loop strap and a new Unity watch face. Lights for Apple Watch. Last year, for this same occasion, the Black Unity Collection was launched which included an Apple Watch Series 6 Black Unity, the Black Unity sport strap with the inscription “Truth. Power. Solidarity. ” laser engraved inside the steel fixing pin, and a Unity dial. Read: MacBook Pro 16, some users report problems with charging – here’s what happens





The colors of the Black Unity Collection are inspired by those of the Pan-African flag: red, which represents the blood that unites the peoples of the African diaspora and which was shed for their liberation, black, which represents the peoples whose existence is affirmed from the flag, and green, which represents the vibrant natural wealth of Africa, the motherland. This year’s strap and dial are inspired by Afrofuturism, a philosophy that explores the Black experience through a narrative of science, technology and self-empowerment. As part of this launch, Apple is supporting organizations focused on advancing inclusion in science and technology for communities of color through its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.





Like many other Apple watch faces, Unity Lights is available in full-screen or circular versions and includes a black and white option, one with indexes and up to four complications, and a monogram. The watch face was designed using 2D ray tracing, a technology never before implemented for a watch face. “Each pixel on the screen simulates the light and shadow falling on it, and the movement of the clock hands simultaneously reveals and hides the light, dynamically changing throughout the day.”



