Apple CarKey on select Hyundai and Genesis models by summer

Apple CarKey is a feature that allows you to use the iPhone or Apple Watch to open / close the car without having to use the classic key. For the moment, however, this solution has not found widespread diffusion. Indeed, CarKey it is only supported by BMW for some of its cars. Apparently, however, this functionality developed by the bitten apple could, over the next few months, also arrive on cars of other car manufacturers.

According to reports from Bloomberg, in fact, Apple CarKey should become available on some Hyundai and Genesis models. It is not yet clear which cars will be compatible with this solution. However, the arrival of CarKey compatibility should come by the summer of 2022. We can, however, try to hypothesize that support may be made available, for example, on the Hyundai IONIQ 5 or the upcoming IONIQ 6. There will, however, be a way to find out over the next few months.

In fact, this is not the first time that we have talked about the expansion of support for Apple CarKey. In fact, in September 2021, traces of a reference to Genesis as a car manufacturer supported by this system were found within the iOS 15 code. Please note that Genesis is Hyundai’s premium brand. For the moment, there are no comments from interested parties on what Bloomberg has reported.

If the report is true, Apple will finally have a way to bring CarKey to many more cars. This could be a sign that manufacturers are starting to consider the implementation of this solution interesting for their models. All that remains is to wait to find out what will really happen. Since we are talking about the summer, there will certainly be an announcement in the previous months.

The news of this possible partnership between Apple and Hyundai for CarKey comes about a year after very insistent rumors circulated on the negotiations for a possible collaboration for the development of Appe Car. He negotiates that, as we know, they did not end in the best way.