Apple Car, possible debut in 2026. Price below $100,000

In recent years there have been multiple reports that have tried to tell when Apple would lead to debut his electric car equipped with autonomous driving. We’ve talked about the Apple Car many times in the past and now comes a new report from Bloomberg that provides interesting information. Obviously, like all relationships, the content must be taken with due caution.
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Cupertino would downsized plans for his electric car and would Debut postponed to 2026. Furthermore, the top management of the company would have understood that focusing on a vehicle equipped with autonomous driving is not possible today.
In the past, there was speculation about the possibility that the American company could even make a car without a steering wheel and pedals. However, Cupertino would have understood that with current technology it is not yet possible to offer self-driving cars.
For this reason, Apple would be following a less ambitious path, designing a more “traditional” vehicle, however equipped with advanced assisted driving functions to be used on the highway which will allow the driver to be able to concentrate on other activities. Functions that, however, will warn the driver if it is necessary to regain control of the vehicle. Therefore, Apple Car should have features very similar to those offered today by General Motors’ Super Cruise or Ford’s BlueCruise. Features that will initially be available on the streets of North America with the goal of making them available elsewhere over time.
Apple cars will be able to count on a technological platform that would have been renamed Denali in honor of the highest peak in North America. Platform whose center of gravity is a new chip made in-house that is expected to have about 4x the performance of the chips in current Mac computers. The chip is said to have reached an advanced stage of development and is considered nearly ready for production.
Apple Car will be able to count on various sensors including LiDAR, radar and cameras for its advanced assisted driving features. Furthermore, inside, the infotainment system should also offer services related to entertainment.
According to the report, Apple has yet to settle on a design for its car. The vehicle is considered to be in the “pre-prototype” stage. The company aims to complete the design within the next year and have the features finalized by the end of 2024. Cupertino therefore plans to subject the car to extensive testing in 2025.
The report also hints that Apple is still looking for partners for the platform to use for your electric car. Bloomberg also talks about the possible price of the Apple Car. It seems that Cupertino initially aimed to offer its car at around 120 thousand dollars. However, now, there is talk of one less than $100,000.