Apple Car, possible debut in 2026. Price below $100,000

In recent years there have been multiple reports that have tried to tell when Apple would lead to debut his electric car equipped with autonomous driving. We’ve talked about the Apple Car many times in the past and now comes a new report from Bloomberg that provides interesting information. Obviously, like all relationships, the content must be taken with due caution.

REDUCED PROJECT?

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Cupertino would downsized plans for his electric car and would Debut postponed to 2026. Furthermore, the top management of the company would have understood that focusing on a vehicle equipped with autonomous driving is not possible today. - Advertisement - In the past, there was speculation about the possibility that the American company could even make a car without a steering wheel and pedals. However, Cupertino would have understood that with current technology it is not yet possible to offer self-driving cars. For this reason, Apple would be following a less ambitious path, designing a more “traditional” vehicle, however equipped with advanced assisted driving functions to be used on the highway which will allow the driver to be able to concentrate on other activities. Functions that, however, will warn the driver if it is necessary to regain control of the vehicle. Therefore, Apple Car should have features very similar to those offered today by General Motors’ Super Cruise or Ford’s BlueCruise. Features that will initially be available on the streets of North America with the goal of making them available elsewhere over time.



