Apple cannot continue selling the iPhone 12 and 13 in Colombia

A court in Colombia has granted Ericsson an injunction against Apple, which prevents the company, its subsidiaries and partners from importing, selling and even advertising certain iPhones and iPads with 5G connectivity.

It is the first major victory for Ericsson after it and Apple resumed legal hostilities earlier this year over licensing rights to certain essential 5G-related patents.

Apple agrees that the patents are valid, but he thinks Ericsson is charging too much for them. Apparently, Apple pays less than $15 SEP per phone, which is about 2% of the selling price of a new iPhone.

This precautionary measure, which Apple is appealing, means that sales of the iPhone 12 and 13 series, as well as new iPads with 5G, must stop in Colombia. In any case, Colombia is not a big market for Apple

The judge also informed the local customs authority to block imports of those same productsplus Apple is required to contact online and physical stores and social media platforms to stop selling and advertise iPhones and iPads that are already in stock.

