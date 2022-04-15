Apple calls Meta a “hypocrite” for its high fees

Apple has recently called Meta a “hypocrite,” taking about a 50% cut in share from Metaverse content providers. Despite the fact that this company has previously criticized Apple itself for its own quota cut of 30% of sales in the App Store.

Meta has commented quite often and in very derogatory ways about Apple’s “fees and taxes,” especially emphasizing its app sales and app costs.

Context

Since before the change of brand to Meta, the CEO Mark Zuckerberg has repeatedly and vehemently criticized the 30% fee cut on the sales of applications in the App Store by Apple. It is worth mentioning that this is actually only 15% for most developers, such as last year:

To help more creators make a living on our platforms, we’re keeping paid online events, fan subscriptions, badges, and our upcoming independent news products free for creators until 2023. And when we have to introduce a revenue share, it will be less than the 30% that Apple and others take […] We’re also rolling out a new payment interface so creators can see how fees and taxes from different companies affect their earnings as well.

However, the news recently came that Zuckerberg’s company plans to acquire up to 47.5% of digital assets sold within your Horizon Worlds VR platform:

A spokesperson for Meta told CNBC that ‘Meta will take an overall share of up to 47.5% of each transaction. This then includes a 30% ‘hardware platform fee’ on sales made through the Meta Quest store, where it sells apps and games for its VR headsets. Additionally, Horizon Worlds will charge a 17.5% commission.

Apple lashes out at Meta for its “hypocrisy”

Market Watch reports that Apple’s Fred Sainz has already countered the above statements. Well, this company spokesman said in an email:

Meta has repeatedly and multiple times attacked Apple for charging developers a 30% commission on App Store purchases. He has also used small businesses and creators as scapegoats at all times. Now, Meta claims to charge those same creators significantly more than any other platform. Ad [de Meta] exposes Meta’s hypocrisy. He demonstrates that while they seek to use Apple’s platform for free, they happily take from the creators and small businesses that use theirs.

