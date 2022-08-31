Apple boss Tim Cook: self-repair something for “hobbyists and hobbyists”

The CEO has commented on the group’s Self Service Program, which is now also starting for the Mac. They want to support “ and hobbyists”.

Apple boss Tim Cook spoke in an interview about the background of Apple’s new Self Service Repair Program (SSRP) for end customers and gave insights into the target group expected by the group.

- Advertisement -

With the SSRP, it has recently become possible to obtain repair instructions, original spare parts and tools from Apple in order to repair defective devices yourself. This was initially allowed for certain iPhone models, but since this week the program has also been released for MacBooks with an M1 SoC for the first time. The program, which is currently only available in the USA, is also scheduled to start in Europe later this year.

Cook: Target specific audiences

Apparently Apple doesn’t believe that self-repair should be for everyone. Cook, speaking to popular science magazine Popular Mechanics, emphasized that when you think of the SSRP, you think of “hobbyists and hobbyists”. He doesn’t know how many people would accept this “offer” to repair it themselves. “So that’s very clear to your readers,” Cook said. Basically, Apple wants to ensure that devices last as long as possible. “That’s sort of job number one.”

Cook also sees the SSRP in connection with another offer for independent garages. As part of the “Independent Repair Provider Program“, they have been able to order and install original spare parts since 2019. However, the IRPP is not really attractive because, according to critics, Apple has imposed strict conditions that company owners cannot actually agree to. For example, Apple can carry out inspections at any time and check workshops for “prohibited products”. This includes non-Apple replacement parts. Customers must also be informed that Apple’s independent repairer is not licensed, in what those affected have called “advertising themselves”.

“Something for everyone”

- Advertisement -

The two programs “are for everyone,” Cook said. He didn’t say that Apple is still campaigning massively against “right to repair” laws worldwide. Activists are calling for significantly fewer screwed-up devices from Apple and cheap original spare parts so that self-repair is worthwhile. However, this is currently not the case. Rental costs for tools, spare parts prices and labor costs are so high that – as Cook indirectly points out – the SSRP is of particular interest to people who enjoy repairing. This applies to both the iPhone and the Mac. One example is replacing the battery in a MacBook: Apple doesn’t sell batteries individually, but a complete top case with keyboard for around 500 US dollars.

In the Popular Mechanics interview, Cook also addressed the climate of innovation he sees at Apple. “We’re not taking a single route, that [Innovationen] can come from anywhere in the company.” He believes in putting groups of people together who focus on “solving problems for a user.” These teams are therefore diverse, “so they can see the problem through different lenses.” .

