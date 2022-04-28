Apple, booming production in India. In Brazil, iPhone 13 begins to be assembled

For several years now, Apple has begun to diversify the countries where its products are assembled, iPhone in particular. Although the vast majority is still produced in China, Apple has also been using the facilities of its historic partner Foxconn for some time also in Brazil and India.

IN INDIA ONE MILLION IPHONES IN Q122

Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M In India, according to what reported by Business Standard, production is proceeding at full speed reaching almost one million units shipped in the first quarter of 2022. A very interesting data that marks a 50% increase compared to the same period last year e an overall growth of 22%. Both the constantly improving production capacities and the more aggressive retail initiatives in the country put in place by Apple would have allowed this increase. Apple started producing iPhones in India in 2017, thanks also to an agreement signed with the government, starting with the iPhone SE to which it also added iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 in the following years. Recently it would also start the production of iPhone 13 and iPhone. 13 mini, the cheapest and most popular models of the new range, mainly intended for the local market. Only Foxconn takes care of the iPhone 13, while the iPhone SE and iPhone 12 are assembled at the Wistron plant.

IN BRAZIL ONLY IPHONE 13, NO MINI