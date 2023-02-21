Apple books TSMC’s entire 3nm plant, others will have to wait

According to the sources of DigiTimes, Apple has booked all of TSMC’s 3nm manufacturing facility: Qualcomm and MediaTek will have to wait until later. It is very easy to imagine that Apple’s goal is to guarantee itself an edge over the competition, and at this point it is not impossible to think that Qualcomm’s idea of ​​still anticipating the release of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, of which we have told just a few hours ago, is a sort of countermove.

We remember that S8G3 should still be built on the 4nm process, albeit refined and optimized (official codename: N4P); are speculations, but it’s a pretty plausible theory that Qualcomm thought that if it couldn’t access 3nm in time to meet its usual year-end launch, it might as well get out even earlier (and with high-profile devices – the new foldable Samsung?) with the new generation chip but on the old process, perhaps even simultaneously with the new iPhones.

TSMC has announced that 3nm manufacturing (official codename: N3) will take place in the brand new Fab 18, which is located in Southern Taiwan Science Park. It is assumed that the chips will be for example the Apple A17 Bionicdedicated exclusively to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max (or Ultra), e the M3s of future Macs and MacBooks.