Apple books TSMC's entire 3nm plant, others will have to wait

Apple books TSMC's entire 3nm plant, others will have to wait

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
According to the sources of DigiTimes, Apple has booked all of TSMC’s 3nm manufacturing facility: Qualcomm and MediaTek will have to wait until later. It is very easy to imagine that Apple’s goal is to guarantee itself an edge over the competition, and at this point it is not impossible to think that Qualcomm’s idea of ​​still anticipating the release of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, of which we have told just a few hours ago, is a sort of countermove.

We remember that S8G3 should still be built on the 4nm process, albeit refined and optimized (official codename: N4P); are speculations, but it’s a pretty plausible theory that Qualcomm thought that if it couldn’t access 3nm in time to meet its usual year-end launch, it might as well get out even earlier (and with high-profile devices – the new foldable Samsung?) with the new generation chip but on the old process, perhaps even simultaneously with the new iPhones.

- Advertisement -

TSMC has announced that 3nm manufacturing (official codename: N3) will take place in the brand new Fab 18, which is located in Southern Taiwan Science Park. It is assumed that the chips will be for example the Apple A17 Bionicdedicated exclusively to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max (or Ultra), e the M3s of future Macs and MacBooks.

It is normal for Apple to be among the first to inaugurate the most advanced production processes: the same happened for example with the A16 Bionic and the 4 nm process. The idea of ​​reserving the entire production capacity is already less common, especially if one considers the price increase that the foundry had already announced some time ago. After all, it’s easy to imagine why TSMC agreed, given the huge sales volumes of both iPhones and Macs.

Soon TSMC should also announce the new N3E node, which should be accessible to a greater number of customers (including Qualcomm and MediaTek). In general, improvements in energy efficiency of around 35% are expected in the transition from 4 to 3 nm. It seems that the yield of the plants is, at least in these initial stages, higher than expected. Contextually, Samsung is reportedly working to improve the performance of its 3nm GAA implantto capitalize on the “queue” of bookings at TSMC, but apparently it hasn’t been very successful so far.

