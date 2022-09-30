Apple blocks the signatures of iOS 16 and 16.0.1: stop the downgrade, or almost

One week after the release of iOS 16.0.2, has officially closed the possibility of signing iOS 16 And iOS 16.0.1 (the latter available only for the new iPhone 14), thus blocking any possibility of from the most recent version of its operating system designed for iPhone, or .

Yes why signatures for iOS 15.7 are still availabletherefore it is still possible to return to the previous major release of iOS, in the event that some particular criticality has been detected that does not allow you to continue to use iOS 16. Usually Apple tends to keep signatures for the majors open for longer past releases, so there may still be some time to make your own decision.

Recall that iOS 16.0.2 introduced important fixes, including the famous copy / paste bug and solved the flickering camera problems seen in the latest generation iPhones, in particular on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max (here our review).

The next update in the pipeline should be iOS 16.1 – except for further minor releases -, which will finally introduce support for Live Activities that will allow you to animate the Dynamic Island of the new iPhones and more.