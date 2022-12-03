Apple blocks NFT transfers in Coinbase iPhone wallet for “cheating” 30% fee

Coinbase published on Thursday (1st) criticism of Apple and its infamous commission policy on in-app purchases on iOS. The crypto trading company accuses big tech of force her to remove NFT transfers on her iPhone app wanting to impose their in-app payments fee on transactions with Coinbase Wallet. according to one tweet, Apple requires that the fees required to send NFT must be paid through its in-app purchase mechanism. This, of course, would see the company reap 30% of the fees charged for Coinbase transactions — also known as “gas fees.”

You might have noticed you can’t send NFTs on Coinbase Wallet iOS anymore. This is because Apple blocked our last app release until we disabled the feature. 🇧🇷 — Coinbase Wallet (@CoinbaseWallet) December 1, 2022

Coinbase explains that transaction operating fees are charged in the form of cryptoassets, and the Apple’s in-app purchase engine does not support this type of payment, so the requirement is not feasible.🇧🇷 “We couldn’t comply even if we wanted to,” said Coinbase Wallet via its Twitter profile. - Advertisement - Some crypto investment platforms allow you to buy tokens with other quotations, such as the dollar, but the validation process is paid with the assets of the blockchain itself, as is the case with Coinbase Wallet and its NFT transfers. If possible, Apple would demand a slice of gas fees on cross-wallet transactions.

It should be noted that transfer fees do not go to Coinbase, and their values ​​constantly vary depending on the currency quote and people traffic in the transaction validation process. However, Apple provides its right to obtain a commission on such transfers in the in-app purchase policy: Apps must use in-app purchase to sell services related to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) such as minting, listing and transfer.

Apple has not yet commented on the matter, but Coinbase hopes that this is just an “oversight” on the part of the company and opens the door to discussions about ecosystem policies. For now, the NFT transfer function is unavailable in Wallet.

