Apple blocked nearly $1.5 billion in fraudulent App Store transactions in 2021

App Store security mechanisms blocked nearly $1.5 billion in potentially fraudulent transactions and kept users safe from 1.6 million “problematic applications”.

The report published this week is the continuation of a fraud prevention analysis that the company published in 2021.

Apple stopped the same number of fraudulent transactions —$1.5 billion — in 2020 and 2021, but it seems that Apple has taken more serious measures against dangerous apps, since blocked 1 million in 2020 and 1.6 million in 2021.

Throughout 2021, out of a total of 1 billion ratings and reviews, Apple blocked more than 94 million fake reviews Y 170 million reviews by “failing to comply with moderation status.” It also removed another 610,000 reviews that were detected through customer reports or human evaluations.

Apple also terminated 802,000 developer accounts for fraudulent activity and rejected 153,000 for similar reasons.

As a result of its human review and automated mechanisms, we also prevented more than 3.3 million stolen credit cards from being used to conduct potentially fraudulent transactions. It also banned nearly 600,000 accounts from trading again.

The report again highlights the type of protections Apple uses to protect App Store customers. This includes App Store review, credit card and payment protections, and account fraud mechanisms.

Apple’s efforts to prevent and reduce fraud on the App Store require continuous monitoring and surveillance by multiple teams.

From App Review to Fraud Discovery, Apple’s ongoing commitment to protecting users from fraudulent app activity demonstrates once again why respected, independent security experts have called the App Store the safest place to find and download apps.

All these protections would not be present if, as some pressure groups want, users could install apps on their iPhone from any source, without any control.