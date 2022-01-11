Apple bends to Korea: payments also outside the App Store, but no one knows when

In the end even the recalcitrant Apple had to fold to the rules enacted in South Korea on the subject of payments on alternative platforms. The Apple took some time longer than Google, which had already aligned itself with the bill approved by the National Assembly of South Korea in November, allowing developers to channel payments through a platform other than the one made available by Google.

The story of “monopolies” of Apple and Google on payments has been topical in the technological landscape for years, e South Korea was the first nation to take concrete steps to undermine the status quo. Apple sought a compromise solution and in August announced changes to the fees charged to developers, forced by a class action initiated in the US: the largest developers would continue to pay 30% of the payments in the Cupertino coffers, while for the others – the majority – the commission was halved.

But the opening did not help to avoid the “worst” for Cupertino’s health. The Korea Herald reported that Apple took the first step towards alignment by explaining to the Korea Communications Commission (KCC) how it intends to align to the new provisions, without however giving details when it will all materialize because first he feels he has to deal with some dubious issues with the KCC.