Apple begins rolling out iOS 16.4

Apple has already released the update to iOS 16.4 after a few beta versions. The update is already available on the iPhone, as well as for iPads via iPadOS 16.4. Apple has also started rolling out MacOS-13-3-and-tvos-16-4/">macOS Ventura 13.3 and watchOS 9.4.

One of the novelties are the 21 new emoji including animals, hand gestures and objects. Also, websites could now send notifications via Web Apps when they are added to the home screen.

Apple has also added Voice Isolation for mobile calls, which will prioritize your voice and block out ambient noise around you. This was already available on FaceTime for a while.

The rest of the changes are bug fixes. Here is Apple’s changelog:

Added 21 new emojis of animals, hand gestures, and objects to the emoji keyboard.

Notifications for web apps have been added to the home screen.

Voice isolation on phone calls makes your voice heard in the foreground and blocks out ambient noise.

The Duplicates album in the Photos app now lets you detect duplicate photos and videos in a shared iCloud Photo Library.

VoiceOver is now compatible with maps in the Weather app.

A new accessibility setting lets you automatically dim a video if strobes or flashing lights are detected in it.

Fixes a bug where purchase requests made by children would not always appear on the parent’s or guardian’s device.

Fixes an issue that caused Matter-enabled thermostats to become unresponsive when paired with Apple Home.

The accident detection function has been optimized on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

As we have said, you can already download the update on your iPhone and iPad, as well as macOS Ventura 13.3 on your Mac and watchOS 9.4 on your Apple Watch.



