Apple begins development of touchscreen Macs

The new MacBook devices would be scheduled for release in 2025. (Photo: AppleInsider)

Manzana you would be planning to develop a new feature specifically targeted at your series of devices MacBook: the touchscreen. This way of interacting with the contents of the computers was criticized at the time by the founder and CEO of the company, Steve JobsHowever, the company would be on the way to go against this philosophy.

According to Bloomberg technology reporter and expert in Manzana Mark Gurman, the engineers of the company of Cupertino they would be especially dedicated to the implementation of this function in computers. Although the decision of Manzana it is not final and remains a very serious consideration, it may not eventually happen but efforts are currently underway to make it happen.

Although the company’s staff is dedicated to the implementation of this feature in the computers of Manzana the initiative to incorporate it would not be the company’s own, but would be the reaction to its appearance in the devices of its main competitors.

In addition to being under pressure to remain competitive in the market for computers laptops, another of the factors that would drive Manzana to make the decision to add this function to the Mac would they intend to keep these devices as one of the main income generators of the company even above that of the iPad.

Although since 2011 both devices have exchanged places in the company’s consideration as the most profitable, since 2015 the Mac surpasses the company’s tablets in the percentage of revenue from Manzana and until the 2022 statistics indicated that computers comprised 10.2%, while tablets were 7.4% of their income.

The only previous experience that Manzana had in which he approached having a screen with these characteristics was during the implementation of a touch bar located at the top of the keyboard that had this feature where you’d get emojis, text options, predictive text, among other. However, the MacBook that implemented it were not well received by users and it was finally removed in 2021 in the redesign of the macbook pro.

What would the new Macs with a touch screen look like?

In principle, many external differences are not expected between the regular models and the possible incorporation of the touch screen. Both would have the same traditional design that would include a basic keyboard as well as a trackpadbut the screen would be different and, like the tabletscould have special built-in gestures to unlock certain functions that are unique to the device.

As far as the operating system is concerned, it would not change and would continue to use the one from macOS similar to other laptops that do not change their software, but they adapt it to incorporate touch screen functions. In this way, the Macs that incorporate this feature would not be affecting the sales of the iPad. The new design of these computers Manzana could see the light in the year 2025.

On the other hand, Apple could also launch a MacBook air with a larger screen up to 15.5 inches with the same lightweight design that characterizes this line of devices and that would be even bigger than the macbook pro, which can have a screen of up to 14 inches. Although some rumors do not agree on the measurement (some indicate 15 and others 15.5 inches), they do affirm that it will be larger and just as light.

This new model could be announced and launched on the market during the year 2023although the plans Manzana could vary and could finally reach the official stores of the company the following year, in 2024.