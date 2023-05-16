Apple beats Samsung to lead in US mobile satisfaction

A apple outperformed Samsung in terms of satisfaction related to cell phones. This information is the result of the report of the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI)which shows consumer reviews of the best smartphones in the United States. This scenario in favor of the apple shows the opposite in comparison with what was reported in previous years. In this case, Samsung kept the same 80 pointswhile the Cupertino giant was slightly superior, taking the lead with 81 points and a variation of 1%.

The third place in the ranking is Google, which also obtained a gain and scored 78 points. Motorola and the other companies ended up losing points and completed the ACSI report. The agency also came to assess the satisfaction rate of people in relation to devices compatible with 5G. In this regard, Apple and Samsung tie with 81 points, with Google coming soon after with 80 points. Apple stands out again when the evaluation is made in relation to devices without technology support, scoring 78 points against 74 of the South Korean rival.




