Apple backs down: Face ID will work even if you change the screen on your own

Last Monday we informed you that the iFixit colleagues had found a small problem in all the iPhone 13 which consisted in that in the case of having to change the screen, if we did it in an unofficial technical service we were in danger of disabling Face ID, since the system necessary to reactivate it is far from the technical possibilities of these repair establishments.

The culprit of that problem was a small chip present in the cable that connects the screen to the motherboard and without it, it is impossible for Face ID to work again. So as you can imagine, many users once again pointed the accusing finger at those from Cupertino for wanting (again) force users of their iPhone 13 to go through official technical services of the company or its entire ecosystem of authorized partners.

Apple backs down

The fact is that as The Verge reports in the last hours, those of Tim Cook would have decided to start back pointing out that this chip that is embedded in the screen cable would not be so necessary to maintain the functionality of Face ID, and that this could be achieved through a software solution in which they are already working from the company itself.

I mean, for once Apple will allow users who opt for an unofficial service to change the screens of their iPhone 13 and keep the biometric sensor active thanks to a software update that would have to arrive in the next few dates, and to which it seems they have committed from the Californian company.

The information highlights that Apple “will release a software update that does not require the microcontroller to be installedr to keep Face ID working after a screen change. “For now, if you find yourself with an iPhone 13 that needs to change the entire component, it is better not to go to an unofficial technical service until the update arrives, although if you run in a hurry it is best to go directly to Apple and explain the situation.

In these cases in which Apple openly recognizes that it is going to amend one of its first decisions, the official stores, with its Genius Bar, They are usually informed and up to date so that it is surely possible to obtain some type of special treatment (basically that the guarantee applies). Anyway, the best thing is that this update arrives as soon as possible so that those screens of our iPhone 13 can be repaired wherever we want. No?

>