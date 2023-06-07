Apple back to school sale is now live: save on MacBooks, iPads, plus $150 gift cards

Apple has already launched its big Back to School sale this week, with the official store offering discounts across MacBooks, iPads, and Macs, plus gift cards of up to $150.

I know what you’re thinking – Yes, it’s June, but Apple has seemingly launched its big sale a month early compared to last year – hot off the heels of the annual WWDC 2023 event. It may be a little early to think about sending the kids back to school, but these discounts are open to anyone eligible for an education discount – and they’re likely to remain available until September.

Generally speaking, Apple’s discounted prices are incredibly competitive this week and, in some cases, a match for the lowest we’ve seen from other retailers like Amazon. That’s not the case across the board (sometimes Amazon is cheaper), but you won’t find the included gift cards of up to $150 in value anywhere else this week. Plus, Apple has a trade-in program that you can use to get even more off your iPad or MacBook if you have an eligible old product to hand over.

If you’re wondering what models to check out, we’ve listed the best deals in the Apple Back to School sale below, including record-low prices on highly reviewed products here at TechRadar.

Apple Back to School overview

Apple Back to School sale: best deals

