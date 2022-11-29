Apple awards the best apps 2022 for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Watch: the winners

Apple has announced the winners of the App Store Awards 2022 (here the 2021 report), apps and games that have been an inspiration for users to “to interact more deeply with the world, to develop their imagination and to keep in touch with friends and family”. The winners, says Apple again, “represent a diverse community of developers from all over the world”. This year’s selection, as well as last year’s selection, is curated by Apple’s global editorial team.

There is no shortage of news of the moment, including the social BeReal born with the aim of demonstrating that even a social network can be authentic, the tracker for Watch Gentler Streakwhich helps to balance sports activity and rest while maintaining a healthy lifestyle, MacFamilyTree 10, which allows you to explore your family history through family trees and with the collaboration of relatives scattered all over the world, or ViXwhich brought stories in Spanish to the forefront of entertainment.