Apple awards the best apps 2022 for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Watch: the winners

Apple has announced the winners of the App Store Awards 2022 (here the 2021 report), apps and games that have been an inspiration for users to “to interact more deeply with the world, to develop their imagination and to keep in touch with friends and family”. The winners, says Apple again, “represent a diverse community of developers from all over the world”. This year’s selection, as well as last year’s selection, is curated by Apple’s global editorial team.
There is no shortage of news of the moment, including the social BeReal born with the aim of demonstrating that even a social network can be authentic, the tracker for Watch Gentler Streakwhich helps to balance sports activity and rest while maintaining a healthy lifestyle, MacFamilyTree 10, which allows you to explore your family history through family trees and with the collaboration of relatives scattered all over the world, or ViXwhich brought stories in Spanish to the forefront of entertainment.
Apple CEO Tim Cook commented like this:
This year’s App Store Award winners reinvented our experiences with apps that were able to offer fresh, meaningful and genuine perspectives. Whether they’re self-taught independent creators or international teams, these developers make a significant impact and represent the ways apps and games impact our communities and lives
- app of the year for iPhones: BeReal – free
- game of the year for iPhones: Apex Legends Mobile – free
- app of the year for iPads: Good Notes 5 – free
- game of the year for iPads: moncage – 4.99 euros
- app of the year for Mac: MacFamily Tree 10 – 41.99 euros
- game of the year for Mac: Encryption – 23.99 euros
- app of the year for Apple TV: ViX – free
- game of the year for Apple TV: El Hijo – 11.99 euros
- app of the year for Apple Watch: Gentler Streak – free
- game of the year Apple Arcade: Wylde Flowers – available with subscription
- Chinese Game of the Year: League of Legends Esports Manager – not available in Italy
Ideas that have impacted people’s lives and influenced their culture were awarded. “This year’s winners encourage the user to dive deep into their emotions, to create a more authentic relationship with other people and to pay homage to their origins and past generations, while reflecting on how to improve the world in which we live today”.
- How We Feel – free
- emotional wellbeing apps; helps to express difficult-to-understand emotions in words and proposes strategies to manage them when they occur
- Dot’s Home – free
- game that with a journey through time told in a compelling and thoughtful way sheds light on systemic housing injustices and their impact on communities of color
- Locket widgets – free
- app, or rather widget, which shows photos in real time on the home screen of the iPhone of relatives and friends
- Waterllama – free
- app that encourages you to drink more water with smart reminders throughout the day, creative challenges, reminders and encouragement from cute characters; allows a check of the water content in over 40 of the most popular beverages – present companion app for Apple Watch
- Inua – A Story in Ice and Time – 4.99 euros
- compelling mystical adventure that allows you to retrace historical events that mix elements of the traditions, folklore and exciting stories of the Inuit people.
BEST FREE APPS 2022
- CheckC19
- TikTok
- Google Maps
- Vinted
- Post ID
- BeReal
- Telegram
- YouTube
- Gmail
- I
- We Ward
- Shein
- Spotify
- Amazon Prime Videos
- Amazon
- CapCut
BEST PAID APPS 2022
- iTarga Pro
- Forest
- TouchRetouch
- e-Connect
- 1Wallets
- Vehicle+
- ProcreatePocket
- Peak Finder
- Hey, I’m growing up
- Italian taverns 2022
- Threema
- AutoSleep
- DSLR Camera
- License points
- IP Television
- Wolfram Alpha Classic
- Pro Camera by Moment
- WorkOutDoors
- Bentel Security Absolute PRO
- metronet
BEST FREE GAMES 2022
- Strumble Guys
- Hay Day
- Fishdom
- Subway Surfers
- Count Masters
- Fill The Fridge!
- ROBLOX
- 8 Ball Pools
- Going Balls
- Clash Royale
- Rocket League Sideswipe
- Coloring Match
- Brawl Stars
- ONE!
- candy Crush Saga
- Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
- Geometry Dash Lite
- Guess Words – Puzzles
- Woodoku
- Among Us!
BEST PAID GAMES 2022
- Minecraft
- MONOPOLY – The board game
- Plague Inc.
- Geometry Dash
- Pou
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Poppy Playtime Chapter 1
- Pocket Build
- Street Kart Racing Game – GT
- Incredibox
- RFS – Real Flight Simulator
- Clue mystery game Hasbro
- Rovio Classics: Angry Birds
- Papers, Please
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Hitman Sniper
- 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure
- My Child Lebensborn
- Farming simulator 20
- Vector Full: Parkour Run
