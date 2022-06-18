Apple Augmented Reality glasses will arrive in 2024

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

By the end of 2024, Apple could introduce its long-rumored augmented reality glasses. This is stated by Jeff Pu, an analyst at the company Haitong Intl Tech Research. His forecast is based on information regarding the firm Luxshare, specialized in different technological devices (especially audio), which would appear according to different analyzes as one of Apple’s main suppliers for the period from the end of this year 2022 to 2024 .

The augmented reality Apple Glasses would complement the iPhone as a kind of auxiliary external screen showing additional information about the view of the real world

Jeff Pu affirms that Apple would be planning the arrival on the market of its virtual reality glasses for the second half of 2024, and it would be a device that, as is the case with the Apple Watch smart watch (especially in its first generations), would depend for its running from an iPhone.

Another renowned analyst of the Apple ecosystem, Ming-Chi Kuo, has already advanced that the “Apple Glasses” would operate as an external screen for the iPhoneso that you could interact with them without the need, on many occasions, to take your mobile phone out of your pocket.

Augmented reality glasses allow the user to have an additional layer of visual information which, projected on the glass, adds data or indications superimposed on the visual information that it perceives coming from the real world. Messaging and social network notifications, addresses, data about the environment… it is about having a glance of data that complement what is before your eyes, represented in such a way that this information seems to “float” several meters away , adding digital context to the real environment.

At the same time, Pu affirms that the development of the first generation of Apple’s augmented reality glasses would be carried out in parallel to the development of the second generation of the brand’s virtual reality device, which has not yet been presented and that According to rumors and speculations of brand analysts, it would reach the market in 2023.