Apple at full capacity, the chip crisis does not change plans: iPhone SE 3 arrives soon

Apple is one of the manufacturers that has least blamed the consequences of the chip shortage that has been hitting the tech industry for almost two years now. And yet it has not been immune to major setbacks, with shipping estimates revised downwards and the inability to meet the demand for its products with the usual timing, which has remained high for iPhones, and which as an effect of the pandemic and the introduction of the proprietary Apple Silicon architecture has increased for Mac and iPad.

But what does this first half of 2022 look like? According to a very recent report by Digitimes, which takes into account information collected directly from the supply chain, in Cupertino they are optimistic. In fact, in China Apple’s partners are keeping pace and they will continue to do so despite the imminence of the Chinese New Year in February, an event that should not have repercussions on suppliers linked to the bitten apple and its products.